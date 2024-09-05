‘I'll Become Terrorist, Put Me In Jail Beside Darshan’: Man Sets Tahsildar's Jeep On Fire In Chitradurga

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A young man named Prithvi from Chitradurga set fire to a Tehsildar's jeep and made disturbing claims about becoming a terrorist. The incidents unfolded in Chalakere, a town in the Chitradurga district, where Prithvi's actions have sparked significant attention.

According to reports, Prithvi, who is reportedly frustrated with local authorities, first made headlines when he set a bicycle ablaze in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He claimed that his protest was a response to misconduct. Following this act, Prithvi was detained by police, questioned, and later sent back home from Bengaluru.

Not stopping there, Prithvi escalated his protest by targeting a Tehsildar's jeep parked near the Challakere Taluk office. His anger, he says, stems from alleged police harassment. Prithvi's mother had recently reported him missing, and she also filed a complaint alleging that Challakere police had harassed her. This incident fueled Prithvi's outrage.

In a video message, Prithvi declared his intention to become a terrorist and demanded to be placed in a jail cell next to actor Darshan, who is currently imprisoned in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. He claimed that no action was taken against the police officers who mistreated his mother.

Following these alarming statements and actions, Prithvi once again set a bicycle on fire in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. His protests culminated with him setting the Tehsildar's jeep on fire in Chalakere. After this latest act of arson, residents intervened, beating Prithvi and handing him over to the police.

The situation is now under investigation by the Chalakere police, who are dealing with the fallout from Prithvi's actions and his dramatic claims.

