Aver Europe Announces Strategic Partnership With Spectralbot To Enhance Pro-AV Troubleshooting Capabilities

AVer Europe & SpectralBot Partnership

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of education, conferencing and ProAV solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SpectralBot , a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for professional AV equipment.

Their powerful app is designed to streamline the troubleshooting process for professional audio-visual (pro-AV) equipment. This partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering technicians, installers, and end-users with a seamless solution for resolving technical issues in real-time.

SpectralBot offers an innovative“instant troubleshooting solution” that is ideal for anyone who works with pro-AV equipment, including displays, projectors, cameras, speakers, and microphones. Leveraging augmented reality, SpectralBot delivers on-screen information and guidance to diagnose and resolve technical problems quickly. The solution is accessible through the Djinni mobile app, eliminating the need for additional software or hardware installations.

As part of this collaboration, selected AVer camera models, including the AVer CAM 520 PRO2 and AVer PTZ310, will be fully integrated into the SpectralBot platform. This integration allows users to view device and connection details, make minor image adjustments, and preview camera footage directly within the app. AVer Europe plans to expand support to more camera models in the future, further enhancing the platform's capabilities.

“Our partnership with SpectralBot represents our commitment to continually improve and innovate in the pro-AV space,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe.“By integrating our cameras with SpectralBot's AR-powered troubleshooting solution, we are providing installers, technicians, and end-users with a powerful tool to manage and resolve common AV issues efficiently.”

SpectralBot is designed to support a wide range of technologies from various brands, positioning AVer as an integral part of a comprehensive AV solution. The platform is especially beneficial for installers and maintenance teams, as it provides critical information on potential issues like poorly connected cables and other common technical problems, all without the need for additional network installations.

"We are excited to partner with AVer, a leader in professional video conferencing solutions," said Claude Ostyn, Managing Director of SpectralBot. "Our mission at SpectralBot is to empower users of professional AV equipment to troubleshoot technical difficulties using augmented reality, and by integrating AVer's cameras into our platform, we're elevating the troubleshooting experience for AVer's technicians and end-users alike. This collaboration allows us to offer an intuitive, AR-powered interface for AVer's high-quality cameras, streamlining the service and support processes."

With this partnership, AVer Europe continues to solidify its reputation as an innovator in the pro-AV industry, constantly seeking new ways to enhance user experience through strategic collaborations and technological advancements.

About AVer Europe:

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing solutions and pro-AV equipment, dedicated to enhancing communication and collaboration experiences worldwide. AVer's innovative products include a wide range of high-quality cameras, video conferencing systems, and education technology solutions, designed to meet the needs of today's dynamic environments.

About SpectralBot:

SpectralBot, a Belgium-based start-up, is the pioneer in a new, revolutionary way of servicing and supporting pro-AV equipment. The company's innovative platform offers an instant troubleshooting solution that streamlines the process of diagnosing and resolving technical difficulties in real-time. SpectralBot's mission is to enable all users of pro-AV equipment to find and resolve technical problems, regardless of their expertise level. By leveraging augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, SpectralBot enhances the user experience and reduces downtime, setting new standards for efficiency and accessibility in the pro-AV industry.



