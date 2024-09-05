Nigerian football Victor Osimhen officially moves to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli

(MENAFN) Nigerian star Victor Osimhen has officially joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan from Italian club Napoli in a high-profile transfer completed on Wednesday. Galatasaray made the announcement on social media platform X, confirming that they had reached an agreement with both Osimhen and Napoli for the forward’s one-season loan to the Istanbul-based club. The 25-year-old will be with Galatasaray for the entirety of the 2024-25 football season, with his contract set to expire next June, marking a significant addition to Galatasaray's roster.



As part of the deal, Galatasaray will pay Osimhen a salary of €6 million (approximately USD6.6 million) for the season, further emphasizing the club’s investment in strengthening their squad. Napoli also confirmed the temporary move and added that they had reached an agreement with Osimhen to include an option to extend his contract with the Italian club until 2027. This aspect of the deal highlights the possibility that the forward could return to Napoli after his loan spell in Turkey, depending on future negotiations between the parties involved.



Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray comes after a successful stint with Napoli, where he established himself as one of the top forwards in European football. With a market value of €100 million, the Nigerian striker played a key role in Napoli’s success, leading them to their historic 2023 Italian Serie A title, their first since 1990. His contributions to the team were substantial, with Osimhen netting 76 goals in 133 appearances for the club between 2020 and 2024, solidifying his reputation as a prolific goalscorer.



Before his time at Napoli, Osimhen had also impressed at French club Lille, and his international career with the Nigerian national team has been equally remarkable. The forward has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for Nigeria, further showcasing his talent on the international stage. His loan move to Galatasaray is seen as a major coup for the Turkish side, as they aim to boost their attacking options for the upcoming season with the addition of such a highly regarded player.

