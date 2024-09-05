Promising Prospects For Qatari-Finnish Relations, Reinforced By Strong Will To Build Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amid efforts to enhance international cooperation and expand bilateral relations, Qatari-Finnish relations stand on the threshold of a new phase of prosperity and fruitful collaboration through the commitment of the two countries to develop a strong partnership that contributes to economic growth and expand trade activities, reflecting a common will to achieve promising future aspirations for both countries.

The upcoming visit of the Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the capital, Helsinki, in September is expected to constitute an important and historic turning point in the course of Qatari-Finnish relations toward strengthening the strategic dimension between the two countries in light of the rapid development of their relations in various aspects of cooperation over the past years, paving the way for a new phase of fruitful bilateral cooperation.

Qatari-Finnish relations have always been described as distinguished and growing, with the leaderships of both countries making great efforts to advance these relations to the level they aspire to through a series of mutual visits and meetings, which demonstrates Doha and Helsinkis commitment to developing cooperation between them, and the common desire to enhance effective diplomatic communication and deepen bilateral relations in various fields.

On Nov. 30, 2019, Qatar and Finland signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, and the first round of political consultations was then held in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, and included many aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

In May 2024, the Qatari-Finnish sides held the second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, during which they reviewed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In October 2016, Qatari-Finnish relations witnessed significant economic development across various fields. The Finnish capital welcomed the first Qatar Airways flight from Doha, marking the inauguration of its new daily flights connecting Helsinki to more than 150 global destinations within Qatar Airways' global network.

At that time, Qatar Airways also announced a codeshare agreement with Finnair, expanding its presence in the Baltic and Nordic countries while simultaneously enhancing Finnair's network in the Middle East and the world.

Regarding the volume of bilateral trade exchange, it grew by 4% in 2021, reaching about QR 395 million compared to QR 381 million in 2020 and about QR 314 million in the first nine months of 2022. In turn, Finnish officials praised the role played by the State of Qatar in promoting the gas industry globally and in providing clean energy to consumers around the world.

In this context, the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Finland H E Ville Skinnari said that renewable energy is a fertile field for enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially with the private sector, just as tourism and other fields are growing in both countries.

Sectors such as telecommunications, energy, navigation, aviation, and tourism represent promising investment opportunities in Finland. Forests are an important economic resource in the country, as they are a source of wood, paper, and chemical industries.

Wood plays a significant role in Finnish exports. Agriculture is prevalent in the southern region, where wheat and beets are grown. Finland has excellent mineral resources, including copper, sulfur, iron, nickel, and zinc, where the Finnish industry rose after World War II.

To enhance the exploration of investment opportunities available in both countries, the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) met with the Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Finland H E Ville Skinnari, who visited Doha to attend the official opening of the Embassy of Finland in Qatar in February 2023.

During the meeting, Skinnari called on Qatari businessmen to invest in Finland, pointing to many promising investment opportunities in various sectors, such as oil and gas, advanced technology, smart cities, maritime industries, and other fields.

He also pointed to the great cooperation in the air transport field between Qatar Airways and its Finnish counterpart, which enhances Doha's position as a regional air hub between the region's countries and the Scandinavian countries.

In turn, QBA Chairman H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani said the bilateral relations, especially in the commercial fields, indicating that the Qatari private sector is interested in enhancing cooperation with its Finnish counterpart, specifically in fields that rely on advanced technology, pointing out that there is a desire among Qatari businessman to visit Finland and learn about direct investment opportunities.

The Republic of Finland, located in Northern Europe, bordered by Sweden to the west, Norway to the north, and Russia to the east, while Estonia lies to the south across the Gulf of Finland.

It is the eighth largest country in Europe by area and the least densely populated in the European Union, with a population of approximately 5.5 million, most of whom reside in the southern region.

According to the available economic indicators, the diverse and distinguished investment areas in Qatar and Finland constitute real opportunities for the exchange of interests in many areas ranging from green technology (environmentally friendly) to transition models to innovative solutions and just as the investment climate in Qatar opens up horizons for Finland to enter the Gulf market, the Finnish market represents and enjoys a stable regulatory environment that helps Qatari businessman to launch projects there and facilitates the access of Qatari products to European markets.

Thanks to the growing Qatari-finish relations at various levels, the transition to a new and significant stage in bilateral and economic cooperation is evident and reinforced by the strength of the bilateral relations.