'Amir's Visit An Opportunity To Discuss Pressing Issues Of Concern, Enhance Relations'

Oslo: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's official visit to the Kingdom of Norway will facilitate deliberations on multiple issues of common concern, said State Secretary for Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Norway H E Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik.

In remarks to QNA, he said the visit would enable the two countries to elevate the already powerful existing relations and to take stock of multiple collaboration areas including defense, trade, peace and reconciliation, and the current world challenges.

He added that the State of Qatar has been a key years-long mediator to settle conflicts on the world stage, and that Qatar and Norway have partnered to mediate many conflicts including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and the Gaza Strip.

H H the Amir's visit will offer an opportunity to bolster bilateral relations by sharing visions to settle challenging conflicts, he added.

Highlighting Oslo's support for Doha's global mediation efforts for peace, reconciliation and mediation, he lauded Qatar's key role to streamline a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and its hosting of the UN's Doha Process on Afghanistan, meetings that sought to establish a further coordinated approach to Afghanistan's challenges.

He added that the two sides had adopted a common approach to settle the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, noting his close relations with his Qatari counterpart.

He stressed that H H the Amir's visit is an invitation to raise the level of close relations between the two countries and strengthen them, noting that the mutual official visits constitute an opportunity to develop bilateral relations in many areas, such as; the climate crisis, security policies, trade relations, and others.

He stated that the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway play a key role on the global stage, by seeking solutions to many escalating crises, especially those in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Gaza, noting that Qatar and Norway have a common interest in cooperating to find better ways to exchange information and share best practices in this regard, especially as the two countries are preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance work in peace and reconciliation.