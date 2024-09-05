Civil Service Competencies Honoured At GCC Ministerial Meetings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A ceremony was held yesterday to honour civil service competencies, negotiation teams, outstanding companies in job placement and nationalization, and leading figures and institutions in social work in the GCC countries, during the GCC Ministerial Meetings for Civil Service, Labour, and Social Affairs/Development of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The ceremony was attended by of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Secretary General of the GCC H E Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary General of the National Planning Council H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, along with ministers, undersecretaries, and heads of civil service, administrative development, labour, and social development affairs, as well as participating delegations from GCC countries.

During his address, Al Budaiwi emphasised the importance of recognizing administrative talent in civil service sectors, leading companies, institutions, and individuals within the GCC countries. This recognition not only shows appreciation for their contributions to achieving sustainable development goals but also encourages them to continue working toward the progress of the GCC.

Al Budaiwi highlighted that the recognition involves a select set of skills in the public sector and government officials who have dedicated their knowledge and hard work to enhancing and advancing the administrative sector in the GCC countries. He emphasized that appreciation of GCC companies stems from a strong belief in the private sector's crucial role in economic growth and national development.

He commended the leaders, institutions, and public benefit associations for their role in developing the skills of Gulf citizens and promoting the values of voluntary work through their innovative projects in the social sector. A group of Qatari civil servants were recognised for their outstanding achievements in improving administrative development and work within the GCC system.

Honourees included Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Quality Management and Patient Safety at the Primary Health Care Corporation Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Joint Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Hamad Khalifa Al Khalifa; and Assistant Undersecretary for Dawa and Mosques Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwari.

The honourees were awarded the 'GCC Medal for Civil Service and Administrative Development' for their outstanding work in aiding the development process and their valuable input in creating a prosperous future for the GCC countries. The ceremony also recognized pioneers in the labour sector who have greatly impacted the GCC countries, fostering appreciation, motivation, and innovation. Among those honoured were Mahmoud Abdullah Al Siddiqui and Dr. Amer bin Mohammed Al Hajri for their contributions to the labour sector in Qatar and the GCC countries.

Following this, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs was recognized for hosting a series of joint meetings between the GCC countries in social and family development.

The Ministry also celebrated eighteen social work actors for their exceptional contributions in advancing community development and assisting target groups. Two leading social work organizations, Snoonu and Ajyal Education Centre, along with seven other institutions from the GCC, recognized and awarded Qatar.

The recognition extended beyond just organizations to individuals who have played a key role in advancing and enhancing the community through various successful projects. This recognition is a result of their dedication to advancing social work and supporting the implementation of innovative initiatives that positively impact society and promote sustainable social development for individuals, families, and communities.