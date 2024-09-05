Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1St List Of 67 Candidates, CM Nayab Saini To Contest From Ladwa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the assembly election in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming polls.

The Saffron party has fielded Chief Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, former minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt and Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur. The list also included the name of Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Aarti Rao.

In addition, the party has proposed Gian Chand Gupta, the speaker of the Haryana Assembly, from Panchkula; Kanwar Pal Gurjar, the previous speaker from Jagadhri; and Sunita Duggal, a former member of the Lok Sabha from Ratia.

The other candidates of the saffron party include Ambala Mayor and former Union Minister Vinod Sharma's wife Shakti Rani Sharma, who will be contesting from the Kalka assembly constituency.



Shruti Choudhry who left the Congress and joined the BJP with her mother - Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry - in June has been given a ticket from Tosham.

Some of the other inclusions are Deepak Hooda, who has been the captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, from Meham, and Union Minister Om Prakash Dhankar, who will be contesting from Badli.

The BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Election Coordinator Dharmendra Pradhan, Election Co-Chair Biplab Dev, State Coordinator Satish Punia, State Co-Chair Surender Nagar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met and discussed the candidates list earlier.

On October 5, elections will be conducted for Haryana's 90-member legislature. Nominations must be submitted by September 12 and votes must be counted on October 8.