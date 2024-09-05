Scary Video From Tamil Nadu: Snakes Found In Women's Toilet; Check Out Viral Clip Here (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A horrifying of snakes slithering in the commode of a ladies' toilet at a college has gone viral. The incident occurred at the Cheyyar Anna Government College in Tamil Nadu, India. The sight of multiple snakes in the toilet has left female students terrified to use the facilities. composer Prakash Kumar shared the video on social media, expressing his dismay over the lack of sanitation in the government college toilet.

Over a thousand students attend the Cheyyar College where the incident took place. Students have complained about the poor sanitation facilities at the school, stating that the toilets are rarely cleaned and the surrounding area is overgrown with bushes, providing a haven for snakes.

Also Read:

PM Modi tries playing 'Dhol' during welcome in Singapore; video goes viral (WATCH)

The viral video shows more than six snakes writhing in the filthy toilet. Students demand that the school administration immediately clean the area, remove the bushes, and ensure the students' safety. The video has gained significant attention on social media.

Last month, a similar incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where more than three snakes were found in a house's toilet commode, terrifying the residents. Two snakes were rescued, but the third one escaped, leaving the residents in fear. The incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar, Indore, at the residence of Mahesh Kshatriya, who lives in Arihant Extension.

During the monsoon season, snakes often seek shelter inside houses in dark and secluded places. Numerous snakes have been found in shoes, bikes, cars, and flower pots. Therefore, checking footwear and other potential hiding spots before using them is crucial.