Mother And Mentors: 'Guru-Shishya Parampara’ That Shaped PM Modi's Life

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts about the esteemed place of teachers in the journey of one's life have been shared.

Reflecting the Prime Minister's acknowledgement and gratitude towards his mother as his initial and enduring teacher, Modi Archive quotes him:“Mother made me realise that true knowledge isn't confined merely to the classroom. Her thought process and farsighted thinking have always surprised me."

Modi Archive narrates the journey of life of PM Modi through archival pictures, videos, recordings, letters, newspaper clips and other such content. On its X handle, it shared the thoughts of the Prime Minister on this occasion.

Hailing India's traditional 'guru-shishya parampara' (teacher-student tradition), the post stated:“Narendra Modi has always deeply valued the ancient Indian guru-shishya parampara. At different stages of his life, he encountered great teachers and mentors who shaped his journey, instilling values and knowledge that would one day guide him to a life of 'seva' (service), first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister of India.”

However, after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat,“he realised a cherished dream” of inviting his school friends and teachers to his home.

He is quoted as sharing: "I always wished to call all the teachers who have taught me since childhood. For any child, teachers hold great importance. After becoming the Chief Minister, I called and honoured them."

Yet, amidst this celebration, PM Modi held one figure in even higher esteem-his mother, whom he considered“one of the greatest teachers in his life.” He also wished to honour her, but she humbly declined, saying: "I am an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you have been taught and brought up by the Almighty."

Teachers' Day is celebrated annually in India on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr S. Radhakrishnan. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

The tradition began in 1962 when, after becoming President, Radhakrishnan's students requested to celebrate his birthday.