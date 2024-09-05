Ukraine, Germany's Defense Ministers Hold Talks In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Boris Pistorius assured his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov of continued assistance to Ukraine.

Germany's of Defense reported this on X following the negotiations between the two countries' defense chiefs met in Berlin on September 4, reports Ukrinform.

"Air defense remains at the heart of German support. This year we will deliver IRIS-T systems, including munitions, and Gepard (self-propelled guns). We will continue to help in the future – without any 'ifs' or 'buts,'” the posting reads.

The ministers held negotiations at the German Defense Ministry HQ.

Scholz says Germany to deliver 17 IRIS-T systems to Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while visiting along with Boris Pistorius one of the Bundeswehr bases, said that the German government and industry are doing everything possible to cover Ukraine's need for air defense systems.

"We were able to deliver the first system to Ukraine a few months after the start of the war.... Four IRIS-T SLM systems are currently operating in Ukraine. There are also a large number of munitions and three adjacent IRIS-T SLS systems. We have placed a firm order for eight additional IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems. Two of them will be delivered this year, the rest – in 2025," said Scholz.

He added that to date, IRIS-T had shot down more than 250 missiles, drones, and cruise missiles in Ukraine thus saving countless lives. The system performs impressively, with a hit rate of 95 percent, or even more, he noted, adding that this success made IRIS-T one of the world's most sought-after air defense systems.

It should be noted that Ukraine received these systems earlier than the Bundeswehr.

This is Umerov's first visit to Berlin in the capacity of defense minister.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) will be held in Germany this Friday.