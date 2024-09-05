Ganja To Host Enchanting Evening Of Classical Music

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host an enchanting evening of classical on September 24, Azernews reports.

The much-anticipated event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater as part of the project "From Baku to Ganja" (Bakıdan Gəncəyə).

The concert program promises to be diverse and captivating, featuring music pieces by the Azerbaijani and world composers.

People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova will grace the classical musical evening. Soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic Rustam Jafarov, Vasif Bayramov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, soloists of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Taleh Yakhyaev, Gunel Hajiyeva, Sema Hamzayeva are also expected to deliver magnificent performances.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr