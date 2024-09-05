Ganja To Host Enchanting Evening Of Classical Music
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host an enchanting evening of
classical music on September 24, Azernews
reports.
The much-anticipated event is jointly organized by the
Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater as part of the
project "From Baku to Ganja" (Bakıdan Gəncəyə).
The concert program promises to be diverse and captivating,
featuring music pieces by the Azerbaijani and world composers.
People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova will grace the classical
musical evening. Soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic Rustam
Jafarov, Vasif Bayramov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, soloists of the State
Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Taleh Yakhyaev, Gunel Hajiyeva,
Sema Hamzayeva are also expected to deliver magnificent
performances.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.
Milli.
