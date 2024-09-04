UK – Kuwait Agree New Partnership To Provide Vital Aid In Gaza And Yemen

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – The UK and Kuwait on Wednesday 4 September, announced new joint funding plans to help UNICEF deliver lifesaving aid to almost 2.5 million people in Gaza and Yemen.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, (FCDO) advised that the funding will go towards UNICEF's efforts to restore water and sanitation systems in Gaza, and to sustain primary healthcare services in Yemen, and has been set out in two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by both parties.

“The UK and Kuwait will provide £4.5 million of joint support ($6 million in total – $3 million to each project), to UNICEF, whose work is expected to benefit approximately 1,000,000 in Gaza and 1,450,000 people in Yemen,” said FCDO.

Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer, said:

“Conflict has aggravated the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Yemen and the UK is committed to pushing for more lifesaving aid to reach those in desperate need. The UK and Kuwait's joint funding towards UNICEF's lifesaving work in Gaza and Yemen demonstrates our shared commitment to tackle some of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. I am proud of the UK and Kuwait's close ties, which have now endured for more than 125 years and continue to go from strength to strength.”

Kuwait's deputy minister of foreign affairs His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, said:

“This year marks an important milestone for both the State of Kuwait and the UK as we jointly commemorate 125 years of partnership. Kuwait is proud of its deep-rooted and historic ties with the UK and is committed to deepening this partnership in all its aspects. This week in London, we were happy to witness the commencement of the Kuwait cultural week in the UK and the successful convening of the 21st session of the JSG. The Action Plan signed during the JSG paves the way for further collaboration in a number of fields. We are pleased to cooperate with the UK to support the essential work of UNICEF in both Palestine and Yemen. As pioneers in the field of international development, both our countries will continue to explore avenues of cooperation to provide development and humanitarian assistance to populations affected by conflicts and natural disasters.”

UNICEF's representative to the Gulf Area Eltayeb Adam, said:

“UNICEF deeply appreciates the generous contributions from both the UK and Kuwait, which will have a transformative impact on the lives of children and families in Gaza and Yemen. This funding is not just a financial commitment; it is a beacon of hope for communities struggling with the devastating consequences of conflict. Together, we can ensure that essential services such as water, sanitation, and healthcare reach those who need them most, restoring dignity and a sense of normalcy to countless lives.”

The 21st UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group (JSG) was co-chaired in London [today] by the UK minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, and Kuwait's deputy minister of foreign affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In the margins of the JSG, minister Falconer and the director general of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Waleed Al-Bahar signed the two MoUs.

“In addition, minister Falconer and Sheikh Jarrah also reached an agreement for planned UK support to Kuwait's Civil Service Commission on the delivery of training programmes to Kuwaiti government employees, and signed an action plan detailing how their respective governments will drive forward cooperation on a range of key issues such as defence and security and international development and humanitarian partnerships, over the coming months. The UK and Kuwait are celebrating 125 years of official diplomatic relations throughout 2024. On Tuesday 3 September, minister Falconer and Sheikh Jarrah attended the headline performance of a special“Kuwait Culture Week” organised by Kuwait's Embassy in London, titled“Rhythms of Kuwait,” said FCDO.

