Biometrics In Government Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.7%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biometrics in government market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.36 billion in 2023 to $6.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing national security concerns, growth in e-government services, growth in national ID programs, growth in prison and correctional facilities, and rising demand for fraud detection and prevention systems.

The biometrics in government market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for enhanced border security measures, rising investments in AI-driven biometric solutions, growing use of e-passports and e-visas, growing security concerns, and increasing security measures.

The growing security concerns are expected to drive the growth of biometrics in the government market going forward. Security concerns refer to potential threats, vulnerabilities, or risks that could compromise the integrity, confidentiality, or availability of information, systems, or physical assets. The growth of safety concerns is due to various factors, including cybersecurity threats, physical security, supply chain security, regulatory compliance, terrorism and political instability, and personal privacy. Biometrics in government applications enhance security, improve efficiency in service delivery, and help mitigate risks associated with identity fraud and unauthorized access.

Key players in the biometrics in government market include Qualcomm Technology Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, IDEMIA Group SAS, HID Global Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., secunet Security Networks AG, Daon Inc., Dreamlog Identification System GmbH, Accu-Time Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in biometrics in the government market focus on developing innovative authentication solutions, such as vein authentication, to enhance security and accuracy. Vein authentication, also known as vein pattern recognition or vascular biometrics, is a biometric authentication method that uses the unique patterns of veins in a person's hand, finger, or other body parts for identification and verification.

1) By Type: Contactless, Contact-Based, Hybrid Or Multimodal

2) By Components: Hardware, Software

3) By Mode: Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palmprint Recognition, Vein Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, Other Modes

4) By Application: Border Control, Public Safety, Voter Registration, Latent Fingerprint Matching, National ID

5) By End User: Civil, Military, Law Enforcement, E-Passport, E-Visas, Commercial, Healthcare And Welfare, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the biometrics in government market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in the biometrics in government market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biometrics in government refers to using biometric technologies by government agencies to identify and verify individuals based on unique physical or behavioral characteristics. Government agencies utilize biometrics to enhance security, streamline processes, and improve identity verification across various applications.

