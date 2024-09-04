The 2024 Spiritual Leadership Award: Bestselling Author Suzanne Giesemann

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrated Spiritual Teacher Suzanne Giesemann will receive the 2024 Spiritual Leadership Award on Friday, October 18th 2024

The Humanity's Team 501(c)(3) nonprofit presents its annual Spiritual Leadership Award to acclaimed spiritual teacher and medium Suzanne Giesemann.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 18th, beginning at 2:00 PM Pacific / 5:00 PM Eastern, the Humanity's Team 501(c)(3) nonprofit will present its annual Spiritual Leadership Award to bestselling author and acclaimed spiritual teacher and medium Suzanne Giesemann in a live ceremony that will be livestreamed from Boulder, Colorado.Previous Spiritual Leadership Award recipients include Neale Donald Walsch, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Andrew Harvey, Immaculee Ilibagiza, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Nelson Mandela, Michael Beckwith, Ken Wilber, Gregg Braden, and Marianne Williamson.Suzanne Giesemann was this year's unanimous choice of Humanity's Team's 65-member Global Council. She is renowned as a pioneer in bringing mediumship and the awareness of Oneness to people all over the world. Over the past decade, she has been a leader in spiritual and open-minded circles, inspiring people to take courageous action through her books, seminars, and other programs, especially through her“The Awakened Way” process of awakening to our Oneness and Divinity, and then living into it.Oneness is understood as a conscious relationship with ourselves, all of humanity, the animal kingdom, the Earth, and the entire Universe. Humanity's Team is the #1 nonprofit in online education communicating the message of Oneness, conscious awareness, and Divine Nature through the hundreds of programs available on its global streaming platform Humanity Stream+.As a nonprofit, Humanity's Team has no focus on growing profits or satisfying shareholders, and 100% of all revenue goes toward their work supporting conscious evolution, planetary awakening, and flourishing at every level of life.Learn more about Humanity's Team here:

