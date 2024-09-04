Deputy FM Affirms Role Of Cultural Events In Strengthening Kuwaiti-UK Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Deputy of Foreign Affairs Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad underlined Wednesday the significant role of cultural activities in strengthening ties with the United Kingdom.

Speaking to KUNA after attending, on behalf of the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the "Rhythms of Kuwait" concert at the Theater Royal Drury Lane in London, Sheikh Jarrah highlighted the rich cultural heritage of both countries and lauded the successful organization of the concert. The concert is held as part of the Kuwait Cultural Week currently organized in the United Kingdom and is sponsored by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled. It was also attended by several senior UK dignitaries and officials as well as foreign diplomats in the British capital London.

Sheikh Jarrah commended the deeply-rooted relations between the State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

He pointed out that the Kuwaiti-UK relations date back to 1899 when Sheikh Mubarak Al-Kabeer signed the Anglo-Kuwaiti agreement.

To celebrate the 125th anniversary of their relations, the two governments declared 2024 the year of Kuwaiti-British partnership, as per an agreement signed on sidelines of an official visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, then Crown Prince, to the UK on August 29, 2023. (pick up previous)

