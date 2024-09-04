RG's Rallying Cry For J&K: Restoration Of Statehood

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kick-started his party's election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party along with the help of INDIA bloc partners will ensure the restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed confidence that his party's alliance is going to be formed next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress is in alliance with the National for the assembly in Jammu and Kashmir that will take place in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. This is the first time that elections are being held after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and its special status revoked in August 2019.

“We wished for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of assembly elections but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first.

“We will ensure the return of statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of statehood,” the Congress leader said.

Read Also Restoration Of Statehood To J&K Collective Responsibility Of Country's All Citizens: Rahul INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Restoration Of Statehood To J&K: Rahul

Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Sangaldan, a part of Banihal Assembly constituency in Ramban district which is going to polls along with 23 other segments in the first phase.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani is contesting from the constituency and is facing a major challenge from National Conference candidate Sajad Shaheen and BJP's Saleem Bhat. Wani, a former minister, is eying a hat trick from the seat.

“This is for the first time in the modern history of India that any state was deprived of its statehood. Earlier UTs were transformed into states but nothing like this had happened. The statehood of J&K needs to be restored on priority because it was not only statehood but also the rights and the wealth of the people that were snatched,” he said.

He also compared the functioning of the Lt Governor with the kings of the past and said the country replaced them with a democratically elected government in 1947.

“A king is sitting here in J&K who is named LG who is taking your wealth and giving it to people from outside by bringing in contractors who are getting benefited.

“Our first step will be to restore the statehood of J&K... Remember one thing, Congress party's alliance government is going to be formed after the elections and it is certain and going to happen,” he said.

The Congress has promised in its national manifesto that all government vacancies will be filled and the age of candidates will be extended to 40 years besides daily wagers will be regularised, he added.

Referring to the under-construction power projects, he said the electricity generated in Jammu and Kashmir is exported outside at the cost of the suffering of the local population and assured justice by ensuring electricity with no inflated bills.

Gandhi also talked about his 4000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, saying,“We gave a slogan 'Nafrat Ke Bazar me Mohabat ki Dukaan Kholni Hai' (we have to open the shops of love in the hatred engulfed market).”

He accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading“hatred, violence and fear” in the country and said the fight is between two ideologies – the one indulging in hatred, violence and fear and the other propagating love, respect and honour.

“They work to spread hatred and our job is to spread love. They divide, we unite. And you know hatred will be replaced by love, hatred cannot be defeated by hatred, love alone can defeat the hatred,” he said, highlighting the need for communal harmony and spreading his message of love.

Gandhi praised the beauty of the region and expressed his desire to spend a few days after the elections.

He claimed the Central government is run by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and their corporate friends.

Targeting Modi over the unemployment issue, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said implementation of GST and demonetisation harmed the interests of small businesses as the government is working for two billionaires.

“I was told not to name Modi's corporate friends Adani and Ambani so I am using aliases like A1 and A2 for them. This government is like 'we two, our two' - Modi and Shah, and Ambani and Adani - these four are actually running the government,” Gandhi said.

He claimed that PM Modi's confidence went down when opposition parties came together under the INDIA bloc umbrella to challenge him.

“We have finished Modi psychologically. I sit in front of him in Parliament and I know his confidence is gone... Now a little time has left, we will remove Modi and BJP from government,” the senior Congress leader said.

Continuing his tirade against the prime minister, he said,“First Modi said there would be no caste-based census but we insisted on it. The RSS is now saying it is right. We opposed the lateral entry system and put pressure on the government. Now he is frightened.”

“You have seen that in earlier elections Modi used to come with a broad chest and make long speeches. But now he is holding the book of constitution on his head while entering Parliament.”



'Ties Of Blood With J&K'

Rahul Gandhi made the restoration of statehood the central plank of his addresses on Wednesday while also reminding people of the ties of blood he and his family share with them, going as far back as his great-grandfather and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a rally in Anantnag, he spoke about the personal ties he has with the people of the state.

“You know that you and I have a blood relation. This is not a political relationship. Be it Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru, it is an old relationship. Whatever you want from me, my doors are always open for you. I want to serve you in Parliament. I will raise your issues, your pain and your sorrow. The country needs to know that this is the first time in India's history that a state has become a Union Territory,” he said.



He also claimed that the BJP has used the Kashmiri Pandit issue for political reasons and has not helped the community. Using his oft-repeated 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) phrase, he asserted that the Congress will stand with the community and work for its welfare if the party forms a government in Jammu and Kashmir.



He said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is the collective responsibility of all citizens of the country and assured that it will be the first decision of INDIA bloc government at the Centre if the Modi government fails to restore it after assembly polls.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing an election rally in Dooru assembly segment of Jammu and Kashmir, 75 kilometres from Srinagar. AICC general secretary G A Mir is contesting the polls from this seat as candidate of Congress-NC alliance.

“Restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a responsibility of not only the Congress party or INDIA bloc but of every citizen of the country,” Gandhi said.

He said his party had wanted that the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir be restored before holding of assembly polls but the BJP wanted to do it after the elections.

“One thing is sure that Jammu and Kashmir will get back its statehood, I guarantee that. Either the BJP restores it (after polls) or when INDIA bloc forms the next government (at the Centre), it will be the first decision to be taken,” he said.

The former Congress chief said it was for the first time since Independence that a state has been reduced to a Union territory which has led to snatching of rights of the people.

“Upgrading a Union territory to state or dividing a state for creating new states leads to devolution of power as states have assemblies which make their own laws. But reducing a state to a Union territory takes away the powers and this injustice has happened with Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Gandhi claimed that the lieutenant governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a“21st century king” and all benefits are being given to people from outside the UT.

“Here, LG is the king of the 21st century. Whatever he wants, he does it. The people here neither get employment nor any other benefits. The government gives all that to outsiders.

“They won't do anything about high electricity tariffs. They will give benefits to BJP and RSS people. This fight is not only here but throughout the country...the BJP and RSS are attacking democracy. The institutions like EC, bureaucracy, media, all are being controlled,” he said.

Releases 'Chargesheet' Against BJP

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the Congress released a“chargesheet” on Wednesday, reflecting“the reality of the BJP's betrayal”, and alleged that the voice of the people there is being suppressed.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X the“chargesheet”, which said an unelected lieutenant governor (LG) appointed from New Delhi holds all the power in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The voice of the people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is being suppressed. An unelected Lieutenant Governor (LG), appointed from Delhi, holds all power and, despite promises, the restoration of statehood has been denied to the proud people of J&K, treating them as second-class citizens,” the“chargesheet” said.

The Congress statement claimed that outsiders are being allocated land, resources and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, while the locals grapple with rising prices, high taxes, water shortages, poor electricity supply and excessive billing through smart meters.

Jammu and Kashmir has the second-highest unemployment rate in the country, double the national average, with 65 per cent of government posts remaining vacant since 2019, the Congress said.

The private sector has been devastated under the BJP-led government, with both the number of jobs and the value added by the domestic industry now lower than they were in 2019, the“chargesheet” said.

The opposition party also alleged that corruption is reportedly being encouraged from the top, starting from the LG's office, with mining, liquor and construction contracts awarded to cronies.

Moreover, those who attempt to expose corruption face ruthless prosecution, it said.

Ramesh said the“chargesheet” reflects the“reality of the BJP's betrayal of the hopes and aspirations of the people there”.

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.