Lukashenko Pardons 30 Political Prisoners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 30 Belarusian prisoners.

This is reported by Liberty , Ukrinform saw.

As noted, all those people were serving prison terms "for crimes of protest."

Lukashenko's press service stressed that those pardoned had "repented and asked" for clemency.”

Among those pardoned there are seven women and 23 men. The names are not given, but it is indicated that most of them are parents of minors.

After their release, they will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ukrinform reported, in August, Lukashenko also pardoned 30 political prisoners.

Earlier, human rights activists got evidence that political prisoners in Belarus were forced to ask Lukashenko for clemency.

In August 2020, presidential elections were held in Belarus. Aleksandr Lukashenko was declared the winner. However, according to many observers, the victory in the first round was won by Svitlana Tykhanovska. Mass protests against falsification of election results began in the country, which were brutally suppressed by the authorities, and repressions against the opposition started. In the first days of the protests, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, almost 7,000 people were detained across the country, and at least two died.