Candidates File Nominations Srinagar Witnesses Poll Fervor

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lal Chowk and adjacent areas were abuzz with activity amids sloganeering by rival candidates on Wednesday as they made a beeline to Deputy Commissioners and municipality offices here to file nomination papers. With this electioneering has begun picking up pace in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of workers from different political parties accompanied their candidates towards Deputy Commissioner's Office and Srinagar Municipal Corporation Office here to file their nomination papers.

Majority of the candidates from different political parties including National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party and some independents filed their nomination papers before the respective Returning Officers.

The workers associated with different political groups rallied through the roads and streets amidst sloganeering in favour of their candidates and the parties as well.

The candidates, who filed their nomination papers today include NC's Lal Chowk constituency candidate, Ahsan Pardesi, its candidates for Habba Kadal seat Shameema Firdous, for Chanapora seat Mushtaq Guroo, for Zadibal seat Tanvir Sadiq among other filed their nomination papers before the designated Returning Officers at SMC and DC's Office here.

Shameema Firdous and Mushtaq Guroo were accompanied by the party chief, Dr Farooq Abdullah during filing the nomination papers, who left early from the SMC premises to reach Dooru, venue for Rahul Gandhi's rally.

From the Apni Party, the former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari also filed his nomination papers today before the Returning Officer at SMC office here. He was accompanied by a large number of workers, who were seen raising slogans in his favour.

However at SMC, the worker from the two political groups had a faceoff, but the situation was out under control by the policemen present at the spot.

While the two groups were already inside the SMC premises, PDP candidate from Chanapora, Muhammad Iqbal Trumboo accompanied by his dozens of workers reached the Returning Officer's office at SMC. Showkat Ahmad, an independent candidate from Chanapora also filed his nomination papers today.

Besides, PDP candidate from Hazratbal, Asiya Naqash also, filed her nomination papers today while a few more independent candidates from Zadibal and other constituencies including Sheikh Imran, Junaid Azim Matoo also filed their nomination papers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Habba Kadal, Ashok Bhat and Engineer Aijaz Hussain from Lal Chowk also filed their nomination papers today.

Some Shiv Sena candidates also filed their nomination papers.