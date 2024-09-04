Spero Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: SPRO) (Spero), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Sath Shukla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global to be held in New York, NY, September 9th – 11th, 2024. He will also participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at Cantor's Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, September 17th – 19th, 2024. Details are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date: September 10, 2024 Time: 4:00 - 4:30 PM ET Webcast link: Company Presentation Cantor's Global Healthcare Conference

Analyst Fireside Chat: September 17, 2024 Time: 1:20 - 1:50 PM ET Webcast link: Fireside Chat

The webcasts may also be accessed through Spero's website on the“Events and Presentations” page ( ). A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and MDR bacterial infections.

