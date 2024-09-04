DUPLEXITY RELEASES 'COPY AND PASTE' A VULNERABLE ALTERNATIVE-POP SINGLE ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH And SELF AWARENESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUPLEXITY's 'Copy And Paste' touches upon issues of mental health, being disappointed with life & relationships, and an overall feeling of unhappiness.

- MadonnaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DUPLEXITY, the most recent indie to blast into the LA rock scene, formed by siblings Savannah Judy and Luke Judy, is set to release its fourth single of 2024. Copy And Paste, released on September 4th, 2024, is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music . This is the ninth original song from this talented duo!'Copy And Paste' is an alternative-pop ballad that focuses on negative thoughts and feelings of self-doubt toward wanting to live a more satisfying life. Savannah Judy's heartfelt performance delivers the song's emotional message about fighting the fear of never becoming the best version of yourself and living the life of your dreams. As the song says,“Don't wanna be a cookie-cutter, a textbook version of Madonna , copy and paste!”.The inspiration for 'Copy And Paste' comes from looking within yourself and realizing that a big part of what's wrong in your life is your own doing. Becoming the best version of yourself starts with facing your problems and not running away, taking the responsibility to stop blaming others, putting your mental health first in all situations, and always working toward your goals of becoming the best you possible.'Copy and Paste' was written by Justin Tinucci, Savannah Judy, and Lynnzee Fraye. It was produced by Nucci Is at The Nest recording studio in Los Angeles, CA, and mixed by Justin Tinucci.This is the fourth single off of their upcoming second EP titled 'Liberty'. DUPLEXITY's first EP, 'Billboards', released in 2023, peaked on the iTunes Alternative chart at #3 and has been streamed over 1.2 million times. Their second single, 'Drop the Act', peaked at #5 on the iTunes Alternative Singles Chart and has been streamed over 250k times. DUPLEXITY is currently competing as a finalist in the ROLLING STONE 'America's NEXT TOP HITMAKER' competition and was recently named by SPIN magazine as“one of the most promising names to remember in 2024.”

