Panasonic Introduces New CCTV Lineup For SME And Residential Market

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The new lineup includes 8-Network based cameras and 2-Network based recorders with a dedicated mobile application that helps streamline the monitoring of live streams and recorded videos

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) has announced its latest innovation in CCTV for the region. The Japanese returns with a completely new series of security cameras that are designed to provide superior image quality, reliability, and advanced features, ensuring optimal performance in diverse applications. Panasonic's new range of cameras and network video recorders are designed to meet various customer application needs, providing high security, and ensuring safety in homes, shops, and offices.

Panasonic CCTV solutions provide cutting-edge lineup with unparalleled surveillance capabilities in a climate where safety and security hold utmost importance. Meticulously designed to empower businesses, communities, and individuals, they significantly help safeguard critical assets.

The new Panasonic cameras are complemented by Network Video Recorders (NVRs) supporting 8 to 32 channels of IP cameras with PoE inputs. These NVRs are designed to meet diverse security requirements, leveraging advanced system-on-chip (SoC) technology for high-definition recording on each channel.

Furthermore, a mobile application allows users to access connected cameras via the NVR from their mobile phones. This app supports both iOS and Android platforms.

“Panasonic security cameras are sophisticated surveillance systems that utilize intelligent algorithms that enhance functionality and effectiveness. Unlike traditional security cameras, which rely solely on motion detection, Panasonic cameras can intelligently analyze video feeds in real time, identifying and flagging potential threats or suspicious activities. These cameras can distinguish between normal and abnormal behavior, allowing for more accurate threat detection and minimizing false alarms” commented John Hardy – Chief Operating Officer, PMMAF.

Panasonic Network Cameras

Panasonic lineup include dome, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and bullet cameras that suits multiple installation environment like wall, ceiling, indoor, outdoor that make the customer able to find the best option for his project. Panasonic lineup contains 2MP,4MP & 5MP that match the customer requirements and MEA country regulations

Panasonic cameras are designed to offer high security, ensuring the safety of customers in their homes, shops, and offices. Equipped with smart intelligence, to name few the features like line crossing, abandoned or missing object can be customizable through the Region of Interest (ROI) feature built into the camera enhancing user security and peace of mind. Moreover, the cameras guarantee customer privacy through an advanced encryption algorithm.

Panasonic Network Video Recorder

Panasonic network video recorders comes with an offering from 8 input channels to 32 input channels, ensuring high-definition recording on each channel through advanced SOC techniques. The NVR's support

IP PoE inputs for easy configuration and for network infrastructure simplification, enables simultaneous playback across all channels, It meets diverse security requirements for homes, shops, and offices, ensuring customer safety.



