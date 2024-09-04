NPF Announces Distinguished Commit To Cure Gala Honorees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is pleased to announce the honorees for the 2025 Commit to Cure Gala in New York City. On Wednesday, June 18, 2025 the community of people impacted by psoriatic will gather at Cipriani 42nd Street to honor the remarkable contributions of Joel M. Gelfand, M.D., Carol Ostrow, and Jose U. Scher, M.D.



The Commit to Cure Gala is NPF's annual flagship fundraising event. This year will feature a night of elegance and celebration honoring three incredibly deserving individuals who have each made major contributions to the NPF community through their decades of leadership and dedication.



“We are thrilled to honor Carol, Joel, and Jose in New York this June. Joel and Jose have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of psoriatic disease research, while Carol is our current Chair of the Board of Directors and has been a driving force in our efforts toward a cure with her generosity and leadership,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the President and CEO of NPF.“I cannot wait to celebrate their efforts and recognize the lasting impact they've had during this evening of fundraising and togetherness.”



2025 NPF Commit to Cure Gala Honorees



Joel M. Gelfand, M.D., MSCE, FAAD is the James J. Leyden Professor of Clinical Investigation and Professor of Dermatology and Epidemiology (with tenure) at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. He is an internationally recognized expert in psoriasis, clinical epidemiology, drug safety, and clinical trials. The overarching goal of his research and clinical practice is to improve psoriasis patient outcomes in the skin and joints while lowering the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mortality.



Click here to learn more or donate in honor of Dr. Gelfand



Carol Ostrow is an Obie and Drama Desk award-winning producer and the founder of Stop The Wind Theatricals, an independent production company dedicated to the development of new work for the American theater. Concurrently, Ostrow has dedicated her time and vision to an array of not-for-profit institutions. She is proud and humbled to be the current Chair of the National Psoriasis Foundation, where she has served on the Board since 2015 and is galvanized to lead the organization with the launch of a new strategic plan.



Click here to learn more or donate in honor of Carol Ostrow



Jose U. Scher, M.D., is the Steve Abramson Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Director of Research and Translational Medicine for the Division of Rheumatology, and the Director of the Psoriatic Arthritis Center (PAC) at NYU Langone. Dr. Scher's research interests include the immune and environmental features that enhance risk for transition from psoriasis to psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Dr. Scher currently serves as chair of the NPF Scientific Advisory Committee.



Click here to learn more or donate in honor of Dr. Scher



To reserve your table/tickets to join the NPF community in New York, please visit psoriasis/committocure

If you are interested in learning about sponsoring the event, please contact Krystal Adkins at ....

Matthew Werbach

National Psoriasis Foundation

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.