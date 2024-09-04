Azerbaijan To Develop Cadastres For Major Pollutants, Enhancing Environmental Monitoring

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Rustam Hasanov, Adviser to the of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, announced that the will establish cadastres for major pollutants, Azernews reports.

This was shared at the "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" Program.

Hasanov explained that Azerbaijan is initiating a comprehensive environmental protection diary as part of its new policies. "The Ministry, as a key policy-making body, is not only aligning with global standards but also setting national priorities. A significant focus is the creation of cadastres for major pollutants, which will require companies to report their emissions," he said.

He also noted a shift in corporate priorities regarding environmental protection. Historically, environmental issues were not a top concern for company managers. However, since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, there has been a notable increase in the inclusion of environmental protection in the top 10 priorities of large companies.

Additionally, Hasanov highlighted the potential for significant energy savings through eco-friendly practices. Studies indicate that office equipment set to "Eco-friendly" mode can reduce electricity consumption by up to 23%. Turning off computers when not in use can save enough energy to light the Empire State Building for 30 years, and can cut overall electricity use by up to 9%.