Azerbaijan To Develop Cadastres For Major Pollutants, Enhancing Environmental Monitoring
Nazrin Abdul
Rustam Hasanov, Adviser to the Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources of Azerbaijan, announced that the Ministry will establish
cadastres for major pollutants, Azernews
reports.
This was shared at the "Paperless Government: Environmental
Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" event in Baku, part of the
"29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" Program.
Hasanov explained that Azerbaijan is initiating a comprehensive
environmental protection diary as part of its new policies. "The
Ministry, as a key policy-making body, is not only aligning with
global standards but also setting national priorities. A
significant focus is the creation of cadastres for major
pollutants, which will require companies to report their
emissions," he said.
He also noted a shift in corporate priorities regarding
environmental protection. Historically, environmental issues were
not a top concern for company managers. However, since the Paris
Climate Agreement in 2015, there has been a notable increase in the
inclusion of environmental protection in the top 10 priorities of
large companies.
Additionally, Hasanov highlighted the potential for significant
energy savings through eco-friendly practices. Studies indicate
that office equipment set to "Eco-friendly" mode can reduce
electricity consumption by up to 23%. Turning off computers when
not in use can save enough energy to light the Empire State
Building for 30 years, and can cut overall electricity use by up to
9%.
