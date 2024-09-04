Vilnius And Warsaw Ready To Train Ukrainian Military At Litpolukrbrig Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vilnius and Warsaw are ready to use the base of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade (LitPolUkrbrig) located in Poland for training of the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda during a joint press with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are ready to use our common platforms. We have a Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade base in Poland. We are ready to train the Ukrainian military on the basis of this brigade," Nauseda said.

He added that both leaders will visit the brigade on Thursday, September 5.

The President of Lithuania emphasized that Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia is the biggest guarantee of stability in Europe.

"Therefore, we must do everything possible for Ukraine's victory, and we must provide the necessary support to our neighbor who is suffering (from Russian aggression - ed.)," the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

As reported, LitPolUkrbrig with headquarters in Lublin was created in 2014 on the basis of military units of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. In 2016, it passed certification and acquired full operational capacity.