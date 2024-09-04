Another 25 Ukrainians Evacuated From Lebanon - Defense Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, September 4, the defense intelligence agency and the of Foreign Affairs, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, completed another evacuation mission, taking 25 Ukrainians from Lebanon amid the worsening security situation in the region.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (GUR ), Ukrinform reports.

"Among the evacuees from the Middle Eastern country are 11 children and 14 women. They have already arrived in Poland, from where they are heading to Ukraine," the statement reads.

The GUR agency thanked the SkyUp air carrier for assistance within the mission.

As Ukrinform, on August 3, the GUR evacuated from Lebanon another 30 Ukrainians, 21 women and nine children.