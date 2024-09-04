TOM FORD Announces Appointment Of Haider Ackermann As Creative Director

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TOM FORD announces the appointment of Haider Ackermann as Creative Director, effective immediately.

In his new role, Ackermann will assume the creative leadership across all TOM FORD categories, including menswear, womenswear, accessories, and eyewear, and guide the creative vision for the overall brand. TOM FORD is owned by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) with the fashion business licensed to the Ermenegildo Zegna Group (NYSE:ZGN) and the eyewear business licensed to Marcolin SpA.

Founder Tom Ford said,“I have long been a great fan of Haider's work. I find both his womenswear and menswear equally compelling. He is an incredible colorist, his tailoring is sharp, and above all he is modern. We share many of the same historical references, and I could not be more excited to see what he does with the brand. I suspect that I will be the first on my feet to applaud after his show in March.”

A French national born in Bogotá, Colombia, Ackermann's upbringing spanned Ethiopia, Chad, Algeria, The Netherlands, and Belgium, where he studied fashion at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. Known for blending luxurious fabrics with impeccable tailoring, Ackermann has garnered acclaim for his avant-garde, yet wearable designs favored by celebrities.

“It is with tremendous pride that I will seek to honor the legacy of Tom Ford, a man I have long admired and have the utmost respect for,” said Ackermann.“I am much looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Ackermann's first collection will debut at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025. He will be based in Paris, reporting to Guillaume Jesel, President and CEO, TOM FORD and Luxury Business Development, The Estée Lauder Companies, and to Lelio Gavazza, CEO, TOM FORD FASHION, Ermenegildo Zegna Group.

“Haider stands out as one of the world's most visionary and inspiring talents in fashion. He draws on his deep affinity for global culture and the arts to create arresting fashion and memorable emotional connections. He is the ideal steward to usher TOM FORD into the future," said Jesel.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Haider as Creative Director of TOM FORD. His unparalleled creativity, which is aligned with the brand's DNA, as well as his renowned experience in luxury will be instrumental in driving the fashion business forward during its next important phase of expansion. Working alongside the talented team at TOM FORD FASHION, Haider's modern vision, for both men's and women's wear, will be essential as we advance and execute the many projects we have in development,” said Gavazza.

TOM FORD is a global design house offering exceptional luxury products across women's and men's fashion, accessories, eyewear and beauty. Founded in 2005 by Tom Ford, the brand has a presence in more than 100 markets globally and is widely recognized as the architect of luxury glamour. In 2023, The Estée Lauder Companies became the sole owner of the TOM FORD brand and all its intellectual property. In connection with the acquisition, The Estée Lauder Companies established long term licenses with Ermenegildo Zegna Group for TOM FORD FASHION and Marcolin for TOM FORD EYEWEAR.

