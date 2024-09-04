ACES Quality Management Executive Vice President Of Compliance, Amanda Phillips, Selected To Speak At 2024 ACUMA Annual Conference

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the services industry, announced its Executive Vice President of Compliance Amanda Phillips will be speaking at the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) Annual taking place September 29 through October 2, 2024 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.







Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

Phillips will be a panelist in the session,“Track 4: Don't Let Disaster Spell Disaster!,” on Wednesday, September 30, at 2:30 p.m. This breakout session will provide strategies for preparing for disaster and climate risks. Phillips will be joined by representatives from Michael Christians Consulting, LLC., Polygon Research, Inc. and Union Home Mortgage. Phillips will speak again the following day, October 1 in the session“Track 2: Examining Examination Trends” beginning at 3:45 p.m.

“We're pleased to be the go-to resource for credit unions to stay current on best practices and changes in compliance requirements. This year's ACUMA attendees will undoubtedly gain a lot of value,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“Mandy brings a wealth of knowledge and will provide attendees with valuable insights on how to protect the integrity of their member services through comprehensive quality control practices.”

Phillips has two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including holding executive roles in legal and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining ACES Quality Management, Phillips was with the law firm Ballard Spahr, LLP, where she advised clients on federal and state regulatory requirements governing mortgage lending, including business processes and practices, software, and mortgage documents.

Visit team ACES at Kiosk 31 to learn how your credit union can leverage a single platform to obtain a holistic view of loan quality, apply compliant checklists, and gain valuable quality insights across both deposit account opening, consumer, and mortgage lending channels. To set up a meeting in advance, email us at ... .

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on I.T. or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

