Russia Loses 1,380 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 10, 2024 are estimated at around 627,790 troops, including 1,380 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 8,640 Russian tanks (including one in the past 24 hours), 16,925 armored fighting (+19), 17,880 artillery systems (+50), 1,180 multiple rocket launchers (+0), 942 air defense systems (+0), 368 aircraft (+0), 328 helicopters (+0), 14,933 tactical UAVs (+36), 2,591 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships / boats (+0), one submarine (+0), 24,330 vehicles and fuel tankers (+68), 3,053 pieces of special equipment (+4).

As the General Staff stressed, in connection with the constant arrival of detailed intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the total losses of Russians, namely, cruise missiles. Their total number has been adjusted while daily losses are reported as usual.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, as of 22:00, September 9, 147 combat clashes occurred along the frontlines, Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest.