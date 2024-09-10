Distinguished Diplomats Release Book On Sandeep Marwah's Achievements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Asian Education Group (AEG) celebrated a momentous occasion at Marwah Studios Complex 2 in Noida, where the convocation ceremony was elevated to new heights with the release of a chronicling the illustrious achievements of Dr. Sandeep Marwah. The book, which highlights Dr. Marwah's extraordinary contributions to the fields of education, art, culture, and the and entertainment over the past 40 years, was officially launched by a panel of esteemed diplomats and dignitaries.



The event was marked by the presence of: H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, H.E. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, H.E. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of The Gambia to India, Cdr. K L Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros, Mr. Lazar Vukadinovic, Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Serbia, and H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela to India.



These distinguished guests came together to release the book, a significant work that encapsulates Dr. Marwah's remarkable journey as a visionary leader and a pioneer in multiple domains. The launch took place during the joint convocation of Asian Law College, Asian Business School, and Asian School of Business, adding to the gravitas of the ceremony.



The book, which was eagerly anticipated, offers an in-depth look at Dr. Sandeep Marwah's vast array of accomplishments. Known as the Founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), Dr. Marwah has been a driving force in transforming the landscape of education and media in India. Over the course of four decades, his influence has spanned across the globe, earning him nine World Records and a reputation as a trailblazer in his fields.



During the ceremony, each of the dignitaries extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Marwah. They praised his unwavering dedication to fostering international cooperation and strengthening cultural ties between India and their respective countries. The representatives from Algeria, Rwanda, Gambia, Comoros, Serbia, and Venezuela expressed their admiration for Dr. Marwah's efforts in creating a bridge between nations through the medium of art and culture.



In addition to his myriad of achievements, Dr. Sandeep Marwah serves as the Chair for the Film and Cultural Forums associated with these nations. These forums, established in collaboration with their respective Embassies and High Commissions, are a testament to Dr. Marwah's commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy and mutual understanding.



The convocation and book launch were further enhanced by the presence of key leaders from the Asian Education Group. Akshay Marwah, CEO of AEG, alongside Directors Dr. Lalitya Vir Srivastava, Dr. Saurab Sharma, and Dr. Gurdeep Raina, took the opportunity to commend Dr. Marwah for his vision and leadership. They acknowledged the significance of the book's release, noting that it is a fitting tribute to Dr. Marwah's life work and serves as an inspiration for the students who were fortunate enough to attend the convocation and hear him speak.



The release of this book not only commemorates Dr. Sandeep Marwah's past achievements but also sets the stage for the future endeavors of the Asian Education Group. With a legacy that has already made a profound impact on education, culture, and international relations, Dr. Marwah continues to inspire the next generation of leaders, artists, and educators.



The convocation at AEG, marked by this significant book release, was a celebration of excellence and a reaffirmation of the institution's commitment to global collaboration and cultural exchange. The event concluded with a sense of anticipation for what the future holds, both for the students who graduated and for the continued global impact of Dr. Sandeep Marwah's visionary leadership.



