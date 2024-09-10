Congress-Ruled States Turning Into Hubs Of Terrorist Organisations: Karnataka BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 10 (IANS) After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that the Bengaluru BJP office was the first target of the Rameshwaram cafe blast accused, party's Karnataka chief B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that the Congress-ruled states are "turning into hubs of organisations".

Taking to social X, Vijayendra posted: "Terrorists' first target has been revealed by the Rameshwaram cafe bomb accused. Many incidents have shown that attacking nationalist organisations like BJP Karnataka, which has made national interest its top priority, is the forefront plan of anti-national terrorist organisations."

"We are moving forward, overcoming such terrorist threats. The agenda of Congress and its allies is vote bank politics for power, while the agenda of BJP and its allies is national security and development," Vijayendra stated.

"Incidents are testifying that Congress-ruled states are becoming hubs for terrorist activities and crime incidents are on the rise, he said.

Vijayendra said many unfortunate incidents have been reported in the last one-and-a-half years of the Congress government in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Congress government, which has "failed" to take a single step towards development and is plagued by a series of scams, should at least make an honest effort to reassure people of law and order, he demanded.

The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet against four accused in connection with the blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe here on March 1.

The chargesheet mentioned that the accused planned to carry out an IED blast at the Karnataka BJP headquarters on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 but failed to do so.

Four accused -- Mussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef -- have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) UA (P) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDLP) Act.

In the cafe blast, nine people were injured and hotel property was extensively damaged.