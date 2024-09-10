Air Defenses Shoot Down All Russian Drones Targeting Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has not reduced the intensity of air strikes on Ukraine and Kyiv since the beginning of September. At night, September 10, Russian drones again posed a threat to Ukraine's capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram .

As noted, the air alert was announced in Kyiv at around 04:00 and lasted for almost two hours.

"All this time, Russian drones were approaching the capital from different directions. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all the enemy's UAVs," the message reads.

According to the city authorities, no damages or casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at night, an air alert was announced in a number of regions amid Russian UAVs attack.