Rescue Village's Woofstock Sponsors Have Raised Over $100,000 For The Award-Winning Fundraising Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village's

Woofstock sponsors have made a significant impact by contributing more than $100,000 to the award-winning fundraising event.

Woofstock, September 8 at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., invites dog lovers and their dogs to a fun event that features live music, dog games, food trucks, a beer garden, lure courses, dock diving, and kids' activities, all for a good cause. Admission for the public starts at $10, and kids 12 and under are free.



2024 Rescue Village's Woofstock sponsors have made a significant impact by contributing more than $100,000 to the award-winning fundraising event. Solon Manufacturing, located in Chardon, Ohio, is the 2024 Woofstock Presenting Sponsor. Joining Solon Manufacturing are Archaeological Networks Inc., Embrace Pet Insurance, SwiftPaws, and others.

Continue Reading

Solon Manufacturing , located in Chardon, Ohio, is the 2024 Woofstock Presenting Sponsor. Solon Manufacturing is a premier designer and manufacturer of Belleville springs and washers used worldwide. Industries served by Solon Manufacturing include agriculture, industrial automation, aviation/aerospace, coastal applications, entertainment and film, medical, and more.

"Solon Manufacturing is a business leader in Northeast Ohio, and the company's support of Rescue Village's mission benefits our community tremendously," said Kenneth Clarke, Rescue Village's CEO.

Woofstock's Top Dog sponsors are Archaeological Networks, Embrace Pet Insurance , and SwiftPaws . Archaeological Networks supports worthy causes. Embrace Pet Insurance is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. SwiftPaws is a Shark Tank featured health & wellness lifestyle brand for pets.



Woofstock's Best in Show sponsors are the Augustus Family Foundation, CG Accounting ,

Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve , Young Team Greater Metropolitan , and the Wenk Family Charitable Foundation.

Onyx Creative

is the Rescue Row Sponsor, Parker-Hannifin Co . is the Dog Games Sponsor, and Four Paws Brewing Company is the Beer Garden Sponsor.

AquaDoc , Chagrin Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles #2436 , Lowes Greenhouse , Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital , Pet Palace , Renewal by Andersen , Serra Subaru , Site Centers , and University Hospitals Pet Pals are the 2024 Paw Pal sponsors. In-kind sponsors include Chagrin Pet and Garden , Dawg Gone It! , FOX8 Cleveland ,

Sunrise Springs , 3 WKYC Studios , and WKKY Country 104.7 .

Woofstock invites animal lovers to support Rescue Village's lifesaving work for homeless, abused, and neglected animals through sponsorship and by purchasing the classic limited edition tie-dyed Woofstock T-shirt, designed by syndicated cartoonist Jenny Campbell , or other admission items. Register in advance at

or at the dog festival on 9/8.

Contact: Lisa Ishee: 440-999-3974; [email protected]

About Rescue Village

Founded in 1974, Rescue Village is a humane society that serves Cleveland's

eastern suburbs and

Northeastern Ohio's rural communities. It also produces Woofstock, Northeast Ohio's largest outdoor dog festival and fundraiser.

SOURCE Rescue Village