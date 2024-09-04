Army Chief Visits Pavilions Participating At SOFEX 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept. 4 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Wednesday, visited the participating pavilions at the Special Operations Equipment and (SOFEX) 2024.In the company of several high-ranking members of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Al-Hunaiti examined the displays of tools, gear, weapons, and drones housed within these pavilions. He also listened to the explanations given by visitors to the exhibition who came from different friendly and fraternal nations.In order to help the armies use the most cutting-edge technologies in their types and formations and improve their defense and security capabilities in the face of challenges, Huneiti emphasized that the international military exhibition is a significant and prestigious opportunity to meet and review the most cutting-edge technologies.During his meetings with various official delegations at the exhibition, he also talked about measures to improve bilateral connections, which will help the Jordan Armed Forces' defense capabilities.Hosted at the Aqaba International Exhibition and Convention Centre, the three-day event titled "Collaboration and Convergence to Strengthen Global Security" will bring together over 300 global defense and security companies with participation from 73 nations.