Amir Holds Official Talks Session With Norway's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime of the Kingdom of Norway HE Jonas Gahr Store held on Wednesday a session of official talks at the Guest House in Oslo.

At the outset of the session, HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. He voiced his hope that HH the Amir's visit to the Kingdom of Norway would contribute to consolidating and strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries across various fields.

In turn, HH the Amir thanked HE the Prime Minister of Norway for the warm reception accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness stressed his aspiration to work with HE the Prime Minister of Norway to advance bilateral cooperation to broader horizons in light of the diplomatic relations that have tied the two countries for more than 50 years and to enhance bilateral partnerships between the two countries across various fields.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, energy, and international cooperation. They also discussed key regional and international developments, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of senior officials.

On Norway's side, the session was attended by Minister of International Development HE Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Energy HE Terje Aasland, State Secretary for Defense Affairs HE Anne Marie Aanerud, State Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry HE Vegard Groslie Wennesland, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and HE the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway held a bilateral meeting, where they discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest.