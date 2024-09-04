عربي


Amir Arrives To Finland

9/4/2024 2:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Helsinki: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in the capital Helsinki on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Finland.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

The Peninsula

