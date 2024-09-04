Amir Arrives To Finland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Helsinki: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in the capital Helsinki on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Finland.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
