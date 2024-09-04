Entrex Production And Installation Company Shares NIBA Presentation On-Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Thomas HarblinBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex Production and Installation Company (EPIC) today announced it has shared its NIBA Fort Lauderdale presentation now available online at:“NIBA, the National Investment Banker Association, attracts constituents from across the capital market which have always been helpful at delivering capital solutions to Entrex” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex.“We expect to acquire the first four mobile data mining facilities in Q4 2024. Q4 is expected to have a lot of people watching to determine how they might help our vision and mission to acquire 1000 mobile bitcoin facilities.”“Our initial capital commitment for $50 million in equity should allow us to prove out the acquisition model” said Tom Harblin Partner in EPIC. “Using our public company to leverage initial investors expects to provide a short-term win for the early participants – while separately providing an interesting arbitrage play for our public company shareholders.”“We believe the mobile data mining sector provides both a sound cash-flowing investment opportunity while also providing solutions to leaking methane and other nasty gases from stranded gas fields – in turn creating tangible carbon offsets” Harblin continued.“It's a win-win for investors and the environment.”###About Entrex Production and Installation Company, Inc:The Entrex Production and Installation Company's mission is to buy fully assembled and operational Bitcoin mining facilities from development partners. This strategic approach mitigates risks and leverages the expertise of partners who have previously managed and facilitated roll-ups of diversified industries. EPIC's innovative model not only addresses significant pain points in both industries but also offers substantial financial returns and environmental benefits through carbon offsets.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market , Inc(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465-7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

