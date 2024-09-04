Subroto Cup: Quarterfinal Berths Confirmed In Junior Boys Tournament

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The business end of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International is here as Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur and Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh confirmed their spots in the quarterfinals. Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School topped Group F with three wins from three matches to their spot in the knockouts.

In a winner-takes-all match in Group G, Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh and Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Goa played out a 1-1 draw and the team from Arunachal advanced to the knockouts securing seven points from three matches while the Goan team finished their group stage with five points from the same number of matches.

T.G English School, Manipur and Chowbaga High School, West Bengal also drew their final group stage match 1-1. The Manipur outfit advanced to the quarterfinals on virtue of goal difference, having a plus 11 goal difference while the West Bengal School finished with a plus 6 goal difference.

The remaining quarterfinalists will be decided after the conclusion of the group-stage matches on Friday. Day four, on Thursday will see 10 matches being played at the Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground, KIIT Global School and G.D Goenka World School.

RESULTS

GROUP A

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association 1-0 Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun

Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam 10-0 Singapore International School, Mumbai

GROUP B

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan 7-0 Govt. Senior Sec. Smart School, Punjab

JNV Hansiadih, Jharkhand 4-0 C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat

GROUP C

T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur 1-1 Chowbaga High School West Bengal

Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal 3-0 Indore Public School, Madhya Pradesh

GROUP D

Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh 1-0 DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion

Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim 5-3 The Air Force School, Gorakhpur

GROUP E

Minerva Public School, Mohali 8-0 Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekanand, Chhattisgarh 6-1 The Army Public School, New Delhi

GROUP F

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh 27-0 St. Francis Xavier High School, D&D & DNH

Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya 5-0 Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Bihar

GROUP G

BSC +2 High School, Jharkhand 6-1 Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep

Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Goa 1-1 Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh

GROUP H

Tripura Sports School 3-0 Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar

Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana 2-1 Mamta Modern School, New Delhi