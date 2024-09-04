The Emily Program Releases New Logo And Refreshed Visual Identity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The eating disorder program highlights expansion and history through redesign

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Emily Program, a renowned leader in eating disorder treatment, announced today the launch of their newly redesigned logo and refreshed visual identity. This change represents the organization's ongoing growth and evolution in tandem with an ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, scientifically supported, evidence-based care that creates true change in the lives of those we serve.

“This logo embodies our holistic approach to care, seamlessly integrating multiple disciplines to deliver comprehensive treatment. The elements within the symbol expand outward and intersect to represent our clients' growth and development,” said Shelly Andrews, Chief Growth Officer.“The distinctive orange conveys a sense of warmth and acceptance, while highlighting The Emily Program's unique identity. The green honors the history of the Veritas Collaborative brand.”

This refresh comes following the July rebrand of the Veritas Collaborative programs in North Carolina and Georgia to The Emily Program. Both programs have been managed by the parent company Accanto Health since a merger in 2021, and this new branding highlights the unity of that national effort.

“We are proud to launch a refreshed logo that holistically represents our organization,” said Tom Britton, Chief Executive Officer.“As always, our mission is to provide life-saving care, and this logo represents that.”

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program delivers exceptional, evidence-based, individualized care leading to the recovery from eating disorders. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, the program offers a full continuum of care across the lifespan in an inclusive environment with 20 locations in Washington, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, Ph.D., LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder, The Emily Program envisions a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight, and body image. For support or more information, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.

