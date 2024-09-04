Global Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sugar beet juice extract market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.06 billion in 2023 to $5.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional use in food and beverage industry, availability and cultivation of sugar beets, cost-effectiveness in production, growth in demand for natural sweeteners, regulatory approval and acceptance as a food ingredient.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sugar beet juice extract market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising consumer preference for clean label ingredients, increasing awareness of health benefits (e.g., antioxidants, vitamins), growing adoption of plant-based and natural ingredients, emerging markets and demand in developing countries, sustainable sourcing and production practices

Growth Driver Of The Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market

The growing demand for sugarcane substitutes is expected to promote the growth of the sugar beet juice extract market. Since cultivation of sugarcane requires heavy water irrigation, alternatives such as sugar beet are being focused on that do not require as much water for cultivation. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, since the mid-2000s, sugar beets accounted for 55 to 60% of sugar production in the USA, while sugarcane accounted for 40 to 45%. So, the growing demand for sugarcane substitutes will drive the sugar beet juice extract market.

Major Players And Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Trends

Key players in the sugar beet juice extract market include BMA AG, Agrana Zucker GmbH, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Amalgamated Sugar Company LLC.

Major companies operating in the sugar beet juice extract market are launching high-concentration beetroot juice crystals, such as Nitrate 8000 Concentrated Beetroot Juice Crystals Sugar to provide athletes with a higher concentration of dietary nitrate. Nitrate 8000 Concentrated Beetroot Juice Crystals are a 100% pure beetroot-derived product that is used to boost blood and oxygen flow to muscles.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Organic, Conventional

2) By Application: Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Bio Fuels, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenienve Stores, Online

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market

North America was the largest region in the sugar beet juice extract market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sugar beet juice extract market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Definition

Sugar beet juice extract is the juice that is extracted from the root of the sugar beet. Sugar beet is a plant with high sucrose concentrations in its roots.

The main types of sugar beet juice extract are organic and conventional. Organic methods involve limited or no use of chemical fertilizers. Conventional methods involve the use of chemical fertilisers for cultivation and extraction of sugar beet juice extract. Major applications of sugar beet juice extracts are food and beverages, animal feed, biofuels, cosmetics and personal care, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sugar beet juice extract market size, sugar beet juice extract market driversand trends, sugar beet juice extract market major players, sugar beet juice extractcompetitors' revenues, sugar beet juice extractmarket positioning, and sugar beet juice extractmarket growth across geographies. The sugar beet juice extract market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

