Father Dies, Son Injured As Speedy Oil Tanker Hits Scooty In South Kashmir's Pampore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was killed while his son after an oil tanker hit a scooty they were riding in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a father-son duo who were riding on scooty while a speedy oil tanker hit them near Drangbal Pampore.

He said in the incident, the father died on the spot, while his son was injured, and the duo was identified as, Abdul Rahim Mir and his son, Nazir Ahmed Mir, both residents of Frestbal, Pampore.

