Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov Met With President Of Norwegian Football Association
Elkhan Mammadov, Director of FIFA's European National
Associations Department, met with Lise Klaveness, President of the
Norwegian football Association (NFF), Azernews
reports.
They discussed the role of football in combating racism.
Leaders from football, sports, and business also attended the
meeting, which was held in Norway's capital, Oslo.
At the roundtable, organized at the initiative of the NFF,
Elkhan Mammadov presented FIFA's zero-tolerance stance on racism in
football and highlighted the latest steps taken in this regard.
He expressed his pleasure in participating in discussions on
such an important topic.
