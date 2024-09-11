Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov Met With President Of Norwegian Football Association

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Elkhan Mammadov, Director of FIFA's European National Associations Department, met with Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Association (NFF), Azernews reports.

They discussed the role of football in combating racism.

Leaders from football, sports, and business also attended the meeting, which was held in Norway's capital, Oslo.

At the roundtable, organized at the initiative of the NFF, Elkhan Mammadov presented FIFA's zero-tolerance stance on racism in football and highlighted the latest steps taken in this regard.

He expressed his pleasure in participating in discussions on such an important topic.