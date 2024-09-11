Hezbollah Claims Attacks On Two Zionist Military Sites

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 11 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah claimed yesterday, on an artillery position and a command post of the Zionist forces with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

Hezbollah said in a statement that, its fighters targeted“an artillery position belonging to the enemy's 411th Battalion in the Neve Ziv community settlement, in northern Israel, and a command post in the Mount Neria base of the regime's Golani Brigade.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese sites, monitored the launch of 50 surface-to-surface missiles from Lebanon into northern Israel in the afternoon, some of which were met with the enemy's Iron Dome missiles, according to Lebanese military sources.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli drone targeted a five-story building in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, with three air-to-ground missiles, injuring 12 people. The wounded were then transported to Ragheb Harb Hospital in the city for treatment, the sources said.

The sources noted that, Israeli drones and warplanes launched 16 raids on several towns and villages in southern Lebanon in the afternoon, causing no injuries.– NNN-NNA