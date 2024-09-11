Egypt, EU Vow To Deepen Cooperation In Tackling Illegal Migration, Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 11 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty and visiting European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, vowed here, to strengthen bilateral cooperation regarding migration and human trafficking, according to a joint statement issued yesterday.

Abdelatty said, it is important to facilitate pathways for regular migration and increase awareness of the dangers of irregular migration, the statement said.

For her part, Johansson welcomed Egypt's efforts in hosting over nine million migrants, refugees and asylum seekers worldwide, and voiced the European Union (EU)'s continued support for Egypt in this regard, it said.

The two sides agreed on the importance of promoting their holistic approach, in dealing with relevant issues, such as linking migration to development, and addressing the root causes of irregular migration.

They also underscored the significance of advancing cooperation in managing borders and combating criminal networks, involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling, the statement said.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to protecting the human rights of migrants and refugees, in accordance with their obligations under international law, it added.

The two officials also discussed ways to facilitate dignified and sustainable return, readmission, and reintegration of Egyptian citizens, irregularly staying in the EU.– NNN-MENA

