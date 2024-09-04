Global Voyage Academy Launches Groundbreaking Education, Coaching, And Travel Platform, Empowering Students Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image of Founder and CEO

Empowering students worldwide with a unique blend of AI technology, English lessons, and personal success and happiness coaching.

- Nevriye Yesil

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Voyage Academy proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge educational platform, set to revolutionize how international students prepare for successful futures. By blending AI with English lessons, travel experiences, and personal success coaching , Global Voyage Academy delivers an unparalleled approach to mastering essential skills for the 21st century.

“We're redefining what it means to be educated in today's world,” said Nevriye Yesil, the visionary Founder and CEO of Global Voyage Academy. A recognized expert in happiness and well-being, Nevriye brings her extensive background as a Master of Forensic Psychology and multi-language author of three books-one of which is a best-seller-to the Academy's innovative programs.“Our goal is to provide young adults with everything they need and want-travel, coaching, and learning AI and English-all in one comprehensive package. They no longer have to choose just one. We prepare our students for success both in their home countries and beyond Whether they transition to full-time studies in the U.S. or leap into a career in their home country, our students are equipped with the tools to thrive in any path they choose, especially in a world where AI technology is a must.”

Global Voyage Academy's mission is to reach students from every corner of the globe, offering them the chance to transform their lives and careers. With a focus on education, travel, and personal coaching, the Academy is committed to producing graduates who are not only academically proficient in AI and English but also confident and empowered with a broader horizon.

In celebration of its launch, Global Voyage Academy is offering exclusive scholarships of $500 toward tuition for the first 20 students who enroll.

For more information about Global Voyage Academy and to explore the future of education, visit GlobalVoyageAcademy or contact Nevriye Yesil at ....

About Global Voyage Academy

Global Voyage Academy is an innovative education platform dedicated to preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. Through a unique combination of personalized learning, travel experiences, and success coaching, the Academy empowers students to become confident, culturally aware global leaders. Learn more at GlobalVoyageAcademy.

Nevriye Yesil

Global Voyage Academy

...

