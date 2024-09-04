عربي


Endeavour Announces Holding(S) In Company


9/4/2024 11:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour mining plc (“the Company”) announces that it has received the following notification from La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, of its interests in the Company as of today, 4 September 2024:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
La Mancha Resource Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp Luxembourg Luxembourg

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Sep-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Sep-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.942236 0.000000 17.942236 43994158
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 18.728142 0.000000 18.728142

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares 43994158 17.942236
Sub Total 8.A 43994158 17.942236%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp La Mancha Investments S.á r.l. 17.942236 17.942236%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
N/A
12. Date of Completion
04-Sep-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK

