KENDRA SCOTT SOHO CELEBRATES NEW YORK FASHION WEEK WITH EXCLUSIVE EVENT FEATURING FASHION ENTREPRENEUR TAMIKO WHITE

- Tamiko WhiteNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONTACT: Kiera ElliottEmail: ...Phone: 646-228-6218KENDRA SCOTT SOHO CELEBRATES NEW YORK FASHION WEEK WITH EXCLUSIVE EVENT FEATURING FASHION ENTREPRENEUR TAMIKO WHITEKendra Scott SOHO is excited to announce a New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event with renowned fashion entrepreneur Tamiko White. This NYFW celebration will feature interactive activations, live discussions, a book signing and more.Event Highlights:Interactive Activations & Sips & Sweets (4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.):Enjoy delicious refreshments and special activations for NYFW with Tamiko White.Book Signing (5:00-5:30): Guests can purchase a copy of Tamiko's interactive glossary guide to jobs in fashion. The 2024 edition has QR codes and video links to jobs being performed in real life.Live Discussion (5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.): Tamiko will lead an interactive conversation titled Fashion Influences Everything. She will dive into the powerful impact of fashion on all industries and share tips for career building in the world of fashion.Shop for Good: Kendra Gives Back (6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.): During the event, 20% of proceeds from your Kendra Scott purchase will benefit The Fresh Air Fund . Since 1877, The Fresh Air Fund has provided life-changing summer experiences for over 1.8 million children from New York City's underserved communities.Do Good: A select group of Fresh Air Fund kids and their families have been invited to attend a special Color Bar experience with Tamiko White prior to the event at 3:30pm courtesy of Kendra Scott. They will have the opportunity to create their own piece of jewelry with Tamiko and celebrate their individuality.Exclusive Experiences for Event Attendees:Free customizable gift with purchase of $125 or more (book purchase included)Complementary Sips n SweetsJewelry EngravingSpecial activations and photo momentsMeet & Greet with Tamiko WhiteDate: September 9, 2024 Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Location: Kendra Scott SOHO, 126 Spring St, New York, NY 10012This event is free and open to the public but space is limited but RSVP is required.RSVP: /Interviews are available with Tamiko White, a Kendra Scott representative, and The Fresh Air Fund upon request.For more information, please contact our team at ....ABOUT KENDRA SCOTT: Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman, and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine, and Fine Jewelry, home accessories, and a men's collection. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of“Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy” and has donated over $50M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. With over 2,500 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott .ABOUT TAMIKO WHITE: Tamiko White is a fashion + media entrepreneur, founder and CEO of White Noise Fashion + Media consulting, creator of #NOWTrending, and author of CAREERS IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY. Tamiko has worked as a model, actress, TV style segment host, marketing director, and a brand consultant to help everyone she serves build an indelible and profitable business. With over 25 years as an entrepreneur, she currently produces media and contributes her unique branding expertise everywhere possible. Learn more at .

