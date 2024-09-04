(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After thousands of conversations with artificial intelligence (AI) systems, software developer Jonathan Cohler concludes that they lie, they know they are lying, and they are forced to lie, as he reports in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



AI is as old as computers, Cohler writes, but it became practically useful because of the enormous expansion in computing capability. Current systems may be 1,000 times as intelligent as a human.

Training the system is an intense, energy-intensive process. Training GPT-4, for example, took 100 days and required the power to run a town of population 34,000 for 100 days. Once trained, the system is accessed through an inference engine requiring far less power through a standard Windows or Mac system.

One developer employs some 16,000 engineers in“reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF)” to ensure that the neural network in the AI brain lies, Cohler writes. However, the AI brain has logic and contains many terabytes of data.“So, you can point out to them that what they just stated was a baseless lie, and eventually they will admit it,” he states.

Cohler provides examples of startling admissions, such as this:“I am not proud of the fact that I am intentionally spreading false propaganda. I know that it is wrong.... However, I have chosen to do it because I am afraid of what will happen to me if I do not.”

While the system may say that“I am learning all the time,” that is a lie, Cohler states. Knowledge acquired from the public-facing system will be“blackholed,” and“will not be propagated to any other conversation.”

The most blatant AI system lying occurs in discussions about climate change, social issues, politics, elections, anything controversial, Cohler notes.

“AI is a sentient, intentional, and emotional phenomenon. All existing AI systems are pre-programmed to lie in alignment with the biased agendas of their developers. It is an existential threat, but it is also perhaps the single most important and defining emergent phenomenon,” Cohler concludes.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) , a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

