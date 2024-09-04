Plant-Based Food Market Is Projected To Reach $113.05 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 12.3% From 2024-2031--Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Furthermore, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, driven by rising venture capital investments in the plant-based food and alternative protein sectors, the adoption of innovative product development technologies, and a shift towards more sustainable and health-conscious food choices.

Get A Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages -

Asia-Pacific is characterized by its diverse geography, population, and economic development levels. Over the past decade, the region has experienced significant economic changes. Increased disposable income among the middle class has driven the demand for innovative and healthy products. In 2024, China is expected to hold the largest share of 46.5% of the plant-based food market in Asia-Pacific. This growth is fueled by rising interest in vegetarian diets, rapid population growth & urbanization, evolving consumption patterns, and advancements in food & beverage production technologies.

U.S. to Dominate the Plant-based Food Market in North America

The plant-based food market in North America is projected to register a CAGR of

11.7 % during the forecast period. In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the major share of the plant-based food market in North America. Rising health awareness and shifting consumer preferences are driving the market's growth in the U.S. Although the preference for animal protein-based products is high, plant-based foods have gained significant traction in recent years. The demand for plant-based dairy and meat alternatives has increased significantly, reflecting the increasing popularity of vegetarianism and veganism and a corresponding decline in demand for animal products in the region.

Moreover, as business opportunities in the plant-based food market expand, many companies are focusing on product launches, partnerships, and collaborations.

Some of the recent developments in the plant-based food market in North America are as follows:



In March 2024, Califia Farms, LLC (U.S.) launched plant-based creamers in three flavors: lavender, brown sugar, and vanilla.

In December 2023, Konscious Foods (Canada) launched frozen plant-based sushi, poke bowls, and onigiri in 4,500 retailers across North America.

In March 2022, Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.) partnered with supermarkets Woolworths (Australia) and Countdown (New Zealand) to launch Impossible Beef in Australia and New Zealand.

In October 2021, Beyond Meat Inc (U.S.) partnered with Panda Express to launch a new vegan menu item, 'Beyond the Original Orange Chicken' in the U.S. In January 2021, Greenleaf Foods, SPC (U.S.) collaborated with Pizza Nova (Canada) to offer plant-based chicken (Plantollini Chick'n Bites) across all Pizza Nova locations.

Germany: Fastest-growing Market in Europe

In 2024, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the plant-based food market in Europe.. Germany's significant market share is attributed to strong innovation and investment in plant-based products, modernization of the food & beverage industry, increased consumer awareness of the benefits of plant-based diets, rising concerns about animal welfare, and a growing number of new plant-based food products.

Furthermore, the market in Germany is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by shifting dietary preferences, a rapidly growing vegetarian population, and the proliferation of vegan & vegetarian restaurants. Veganism is becoming increasingly popular in Germany, with the vegan population rising from 1.3 million in 2016 to 2.8 million in 2023. Nearly 75% of German households desire a broader range of vegetarian products in supermarkets.

Plant-based Food Market: Competition Analysis

The report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios and geographic presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the global plant-based food market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the plant-based market were product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions.

Some of the key players operating in the global plant-based food market are Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.), Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Earth's Own Food Company Inc. (Canada), Lightlife Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Taifun –Tofu GmbH (Germany), Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.), VBIte Food Ltd (U.K.), Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. (Australia), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Unilever PLC (U.K.), Sophie's Kitchen (U.S.), and Eat Just, Inc. (U.S.).

Have specific research needs? Request a customized research report-

Plant-based Food Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In March 2024, Gosh! Food Limited (U.K.), a plant-based food brand, launched street food and glaze & grill BBQ kits.

In March 2024, Califia Farms, LLC (U.S.) launched plant-based creamers in three flavors: lavender, brown sugar, and vanilla.

In December 2023, Konscious Foods (Canada) launched frozen plant-based sushi, poke bowls, and onigiri in 4,500 retailers across North America.

In September 2023, U.K.-based Unilever's The Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands) and Düzgün Food Group (Germany) launched plant-based kebab skewer for food service.

In September 2022, The Better Food Foundation (U.S.) launched its canned vegan meat in the US, along with other products such as cold cuts, patties, and meatballs.

In March 2022, Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.) partnered with supermarkets Woolworths (Australia) and Countdown (New Zealand) to launch Impossible Beef in Australia and New Zealand.

In October 2021, Beyond Meat Inc (U.S.) partnered with Panda Express to launch a new vegan menu item, 'Beyond the Original Orange Chicken' in the U.S.

In August 2021, U.S.-based Lightlife Foods, Inc. (Part of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Canada) partnered with Pizza Pizza, a Canadian pizza chain and quick-serve restaurant. Pizza Pizza added plant-based chick'n sandwiches and chick'n bites to their menus through this partnership.

In May 2021,

Unilever PLC (U.K.) partnered with ENOUGH (formerly 3F BIO), a U.K.-based food-tech company, to bring new plant-based meat products to market. In February 2021, Danone SA (France) acquired Follow Your Heart, a U.S.-based plant-based product manufacturer. This acquisition enabled the company to bolster its plant-based portfolio.

BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) -

Scope of the Report:

Plant-based Food Market Assessment - by Type



Dairy Alternatives



Milk



Cheese



Yogurt



Butter



Ice Cream



Creamer

Other Dairy Alternatives

Meat Substitutes



Tofu



Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)



Burger Patties



Tempeh



Hot Dogs & Sausages



Seitan



Meatballs



Ground Meat



Nuggets



Crumbles



Shreds

Other Meat Substitutes

Plant-based Meals

Plant-based Baked Goods

Plant-based Confectionery

Plant-based Beverages

Egg Substitutes

Fish and Seafood Alternatives Others Plant-Based Food

Plant-based Food Market Assessment - by Source



Soy

Almond

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Oat Other Sources

Plant-based Food Market Assessment - by Distribution Channel



Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer



Modern Groceries/Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retail Stores Other B2C Distribution Channels

Plant-based Food Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



France



Netherlands



Belgium



Austria



Poland



Portugal

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

Related Market Research Reports :-

Plant-based Meat Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Tofu, TVP, Tempeh, Seitan, Meatballs, Burger Patties, Nuggets, Crumble, Shred), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C {Convenience Store}) - Global Forecast to 2031

Plant-based Butter Market by Type (Salted, Unsalted); Source (Peanut, Almond, Cashew, Soy, Coconut); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores); and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Plant-based Milk Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk), Formulation (Flavored), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Modern Groceries, Convenience Store]) - Global Forecast to 2031

Plant-based Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Dryers, Mixers & Grinders, Pasteurizers); by Mode of Operation (Semi-automatic, Automatic); by Production Facility Size (Small & Medium Scale, Large Scale); and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast To 2027

Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Proteins, Wheat Proteins, Pea Proteins, Potato Proteins), Form (Solid, Liquid), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) - Global Forecast to 2031

Plant-based Food Market Report Summary