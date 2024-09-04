INDULGE IN A ROMANTIC HAWAIIAN GETAWAY AT FAIRMONT ORCHID INSPIRED BY THE HIT REALITY SERIES THE BACHELORETTE STREAMING ON HULU

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Escape to paradise and relive the magic of "The Bachelorette" on the breathtaking island of Hawaiʻi at

Fairmont Orchid . The oceanfront resort served as home for the cast as they explored the panoramic coastline of Hawaiʻi Island by outrigger canoe, soared over the island's dramatic landscapes by helicopter and indulged in private fresh-catch dinners under the stars. All episodes of "The Bachelorette" can be streamed on Hulu.

For those dreaming of their own romantic Hawaiian getaway, Fairmont Orchid offers two exclusive packages that turn fantasy into reality. The Fantasy Suite Retreat is your ticket to romance, complete with a rose petal turndown service, bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate dipped strawberries and a morning canoe ride for two. For the epitome of luxury, the Presidential Suite Romance Package offers a stay in the property's lavish Presidential Suite, a private oceanfront dinner for two, and a helicopter ride with a waterfall landing that's straight out of a love story.

Your happily ever after starts at Fairmont Orchid. To learn more, visit fairmontorchid .

"The Bachelorette" is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

About Fairmont Orchid

Located on 32 oceanfront acres along the pristine Kohala Coast of Hawai'i Island, Fairmont Orchid is a 540 room, AAA Four Diamond luxury beachfront resort. This distinctive resort is complete with five highly acclaimed restaurants, the full-service Spa Without Walls, a 10,000 sq. ft. pool, championship tennis courts, and the 45-hole Mauna Lani Golf Course, all surrounded by ancient Hawaiian fish ponds and shelter caves, the historic Puako Petroglyph Preserve and the rich cultural heritage of aloha. Learn more at fairmontorchid.

