Cora Launches The Change The Cycle Scholarship

Cora to Offer $30,000 in Scholarships Across Three Chosen Students Who Are Combatting Period Poverty and Advocating for Reproductive On Campuses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cora , a leading provider of clean and sustainable period care is introducing the Change the Cycle Scholarship , which will award three students a $10,000 scholarship for their work in raising awareness of period poverty, women's health issues, and reproductive rights on campuses. The scholarship will open for applicants starting on Wednesday, September 4th until October 4th, 2024.

When it comes to menstrual and reproductive health access and education on college campuses, just one student can make a difference. Whether they have handed out tampons or are educating their peers about period care, this scholarship aims to support the next generation of changemakers who share Cora's goal of period access and education for all.

“Period poverty is a problem that has a negative downstream impact on entire communities, and needs to be solved if we want a healthy, equitable world. I'm deeply passionate about ensuring that no student has to compromise their future because they can't afford basic menstrual care. At Cora, we're committed to making a difference, and the Change the Cycle Scholarship is our next step in empowering students to lead the fight for period equity in their own communities.” - Molly Hayward, Founder of Cora.

Cora wants to support the next generation of activists who are working to alleviate period poverty in their communities. This $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to three individuals dedicated to providing the period care access and education necessary for everyone to thrive. Because it's 2024 and no one should have to choose between paying for textbooks or tampons.

Stress overwhelms and impacts over 71% of college students-from loans to exams to the inflated cost of living. Adding to this stress, over 24% of college students have experienced period poverty in the past year*-or lack of regular access to menstrual products. While these students are worried about finals or interviewing for a life-changing job, they're also weighing the cost of tampons. Luckily, there are activists across college campuses who are combating this added layer of student stress-and Cora is here to support their efforts.

The Change the Cycle Scholarship winners will be announced by the following selection committee:

Kayla Greaves, JOURNALIST, BEAUTY EXPERT AND HOST

Clémentine Desseaux, CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR AND ACTIVIST

Nkechi Njaka, NEUROSCIENTIST, ARTIST, MINDFULNESS EXPERT

Jhumka Gupta, ScD, PROFESSOR AT GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Molly Hayward, FOUNDER & CHIEF BRAND OFFICER AT CORA

Kani Romain, DIRECTOR OF INNOVATION AT CORA



Through this campaign, Cora has partnered with Scholarships , who has more than 16 million registered users, to help promote the scholarship to students across the country.

To learn more about Cora's Change the Cycle Scholarship, please visit /pages/scholarship .

*Gupta, J., Acevedo-Garcia, D., Hinton, L., Williams, D., & DeGuzman, R. (2021). Period poverty and mental health implications among college-aged women in the United States. BMC Women's Health.



ABOUT CORA

Cora is a leading provider of clean period, bladder, and body care products that provide comfort through the uncomfortable. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton as well as cycle support and reusable options such as cups, disc, and period underwear. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without.

Cora has given over 24 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in the United States, Kenya, India, and Europe. Cora's products are available at Cora and at national retailers such as Target, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, and Amazon. For more information, visit .

